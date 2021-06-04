[Healthy Friday] Get the Best of Both Worlds with Vegetable Thai Green Curry

You may think eating healthy at all times is boring. But that isn’t really true!
With weekends around, good food is a must. Keeping in mind the weekend vibes but also the nutrition value, we bring to you a recipe that’s not just healthy but also delicious.
This weekend, chop a few greens, veggies and make Vegetable Thai Green Curry in your Samsung microwave. Best served with steamed rice, this is sure going to stir up umami flavours in your mouth.
Check out the recipe here:
Cooking Time: 20 mins | Serving: 500-600gms
Ingredients
For Green Paste
Green Chillies- 6
Spring Onions- 3 (chopped)
Lemon Grass- 4 (optional)
Ginger- 2 inch pieces
Coriander Leaves- 3 tablespoons
For Main Dish
Coconut Milk- 1 1/2 cups
Coconut- 1
Salt- As per taste
Jaggery- As per taste
Cumin Powder- 1 tablespoon
Oil- 2 tablespoons
Chopped mix vegetable (of your choice): 1 cup
Cooking Method
- In a grinder, prepare the green paste by mixing all the ingredients together
- For the main dish, grate one coconut in mixer
- In microwave safe glass bowl add all the vegetables, oil and put it in your Samsung Smart Oven to cook
- When cooked, add some salt, jaggery and the coconut milk. Mix it well and place it again in Samsung Smart Oven
- After the beep, your dish is ready. Garnish and serve hot.
