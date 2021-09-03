[Healthy Friday] Enjoy the Goodness of Feather-light Dhokla this Weekend

Super soft, super delicious! This week, we are going all desi with our recipe. This week’s dish is a great appetizer, your healthy go-to snack for evening hunger pangs and sometimes can be the light dinner you have been craving for. The dish is primarily a Gujarati snack but is popular across the country. No prizes for guessing! It’s the amazing Dhokla—a nutritious snack that can easily be made in your Samsung microwave. All you need are these ingredients and you are all set!

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 6 minutes| Serving: 200gms

Ingredients:

Gram Flour- 200gms

Warm Water- 75ml

Curd- 3 tablespoons

Green Chilli and Ginger Paste- 1 1/2 teaspoons

Fruit Salt- 1 1/2 teaspoons

Yellow colour- A Pinch

Salt- As per taste

Sugar- As per taste

Cooking Method:

Take a microwave safe bowl and great it with a little oil In a separate bowl, mix the gram flour, curd, ginger-chilli paste and water Add the salt, sugar, fruit salt and dash of yellow colour and mix well Pour the mixture in a greased dish. Placed it in Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook After the beep, the Dhokla is ready. Cut it into pieces. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with chutney

