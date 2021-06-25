[Healthy Friday] Comfort Your Body and Soul with Some Lemon Rice

Weekends are about having fun, good food and lots of chilling! But good food doesn’t necessarily means creating a MasterChef dish every time. Sometimes, good food is all about food that gives comfort to the body and soul.

Food that doesn’t need you to spend hours in the kitchen in the heat.

This Friday, we share a recipe that will help you sit back and relax. It’s a traditional recipe and with Samsung microwave, this dish truly becomes a child’s play. A go-to dish for many, lets get ready for some Lemon Rice. Check out the recipe.

Cooking Time: 26 minutes | Serving: 400-500 grams

Ingredients

Soaked rice: 150 grams

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Black gram skinned: ½ teaspoon

Grated ginger: 1 teaspoon

Roasted Daria: 1 teaspoon

Dry red chili: 2

Curry leaves: 7-8

Turmeric powder: ½ teaspoon

Lemon juice: 1 teaspoon

Oil: 2 tablespoon

Salt: as per your taste

Chopped coriander: 1 tablespoon

Water: 350ml

Cooking Method

In a microwave safe glass bowl, take oil, mustard seeds, black gram skinned , grated ginger, roasted daria, dry red chilis, curry leaves, turmeric powder, lemon juice, salt and soaked rice. Mix well. Press START/+30s and let the mixture cook. When the microwave beeps, add water and salt. Mix it well again , cover it and press start Once the microwave beeps again, let the lemon rice cool a little. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

