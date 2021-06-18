[Healthy Friday] Binge Without Guilt with Tofu Tikka this Weekend

Be it losing weight or simply increasing your protein intake, there’s one food that you can always depend on for both health and taste—soy. Rich in protein, this is a sure shot way to good health.

So this weekend, we thought why not share yet another healthy but absolutely delicious dish that amps up the weekend vibes—Tofu Tikka.

Healthy and super easy to make in your Samsung microwave, this dish will be best enjoyed as an evening snack along with mint sauce while watching your favorite show. Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 17 minutes | Serving: 250 grams

Ingredients:

Vegetables: As per choice

Tofu: 250 grams

Lemon juice: 2 tablespoon

Mix herbs: 2 teaspoon

Orange Food Color: 1 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Garlic paste: 1 teaspoon

Cooking Method

Chop a few vegetables as per your choice. Cut tofu in square shapes. Add chopped vegetables and tofu in a bowl Next add garlic paste, lemon juice, salt and mix herbs to the bowl and let it marinate for at least half an hour. Select an autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave Press START/+30s button. Display shows a ‘preheat’ at this step. When the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate and gently put the marinated vegetables and tofu on it. Now put the crusty plate back on the high rack and press START/+30s Once the microwave beeps, put the tikka on a skewer or on a plate and serve hot

