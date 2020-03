In her address, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that for the first time under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, around 70 lakh women were provided help for the cure of cervical cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the World Health Organization has praised the initiatives and schemes undertaken by the government for the welfare of pregnant women and lactating mothers.