Health safety measures being implemented to control COVID-19 spread: Embassy of India in Nepal

The primary intention of such measures is to ensure health and safety of both Indian as well as foreign nationals with bare minimum inconvenience to travel and mobility.

These measures would be continuously reviewed depending on the evolving situation.

In a press release Indian Embassy said current measures are solely for the purposes of managing public health and safety.

These measures do not currently have any impact on normal travel of Nepalese nationals to India, either by air or by existing land routes.

Existing travel arrangements for Nepalese nationals will remain unaffected.

However, there will be intensified health inspections at all entry points and any traveller, Indian, Nepalese or from third countries presenting COVID-19 symptoms or with recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries may possibly be subject to quarantine if so required.

The Government of India has suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken at the 6th meeting of group of ministers held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

An official release said, all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till 15th April 2020.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.