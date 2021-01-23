Home / CAREER / Health Recruitment Board : Vacancy for 300 posts of driver, salary 22700, qualification 8th pass

Health Recruitment Board : Vacancy for 300 posts of driver, salary 22700, qualification 8th pass

587228194

There are going to be many posts in the Health Recruitment Board for the youth who want to become drivers. Interested and eligible candidates apply through online.

Post Details: Health Recruitment Board has sought applications through online recruitment for the recruitment of 300 driver posts. Please apply immediately.

Eligibility: According to the recruitment notification, to apply for these posts, candidates should have passed 8th from a recognized institution.

Age Limit: As on 1 January 2020, the maximum age limit of the candidates to apply for these posts is 40 years.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates on these posts will get a salary of Rs 22700 per month.

Application fee: The application fee for GEN / OBC is Rs 160, while there is no application fee fixed for SC / ST.

Website link to apply: https://www.wbhrb.in/

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates click on this website link, read the notification and apply online.

The post Health Recruitment Board : Vacancy for 300 posts of driver, salary 22700, qualification 8th pass first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved