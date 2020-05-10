Health Ministry to deploy Central teams to 10 states with high spurt of COVID-19 cases

The teams will assist the State Health departments to facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak. The states are Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The central teams are comprised of a senior official from the Health Ministry, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert. They will support the State health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas.

These teams are besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high case load districts.

A high level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support the State efforts in COVID-19 response and management.