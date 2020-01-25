Health Ministry says no Coronavirus case detected in country so far

It said, 4082 passengers were screened in 19 flights on Friday. No Novel Coronavirus case has been detected in the country so far. However, three persons have been put under observation.

The Ministry said that travel advisory has been extended to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven. National Institute of Virology, Pune is fully geared up to test samples of Coronavirus. It said, ten other laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Viral Research and Diagnostics Laboratories network are also equipped to test such samples, if a need arises.

Meanwhile, In Nepal, one person has been found to be infected from coronavirus. Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population said that a person who had recently came back from the Wuhan region of China has been found positive. The Ministry said, after a preliminary test, his sample was sent to WHO Collaborating Center Hong Kong for confirmation which has been found positive.