There has been 68 deaths overall, meanwhile, 183 patients have been fully cured and discharged.

The health ministry has said that the fight against COVID-19 is a daily battle and has to be fought with the same zeal and intensity adding that any laxity will have grave consequences.

The center has said that there are 1023 positive COVID-19 cases which are related to Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Further 22,000 people who came in touch with jamaat members have been quarantined.