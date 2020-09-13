Health Ministry organises virtual conclave for pvt hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in country

It provided a platform for discussion of clinical protocols and best practices in COVID-19 management towards reducing avoidable deaths. While COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges to the country’s health care systems, there have been proactive responses from the government as well as the private industry.

The Ministry also encouraged the hospital representatives to share their key concerns and challenges being faced while managing COVID-19 in their facilities.

Inaugurating the Conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated the resolve of the Government to ensure that patient of COVID-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment. He said, the collective goal must be to have a health system that available, affordable and accessible to all. He highlighted that the aim of the Centre along with the State Governments is to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent.

During the meeting, the importance of timely treatment of comorbid patients to reduce fatality was stressed upon and hospitals were encouraged to protect healthcare workers by adopting all practices on infection prevention and control and keep the staff motivated.

Hospitals were also asked to ensure seamless admission of patients. The importance of evidence-based treatment protocols and reducing heterogeneity in treatment to COVID-19 patients was also underscored.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Prof. Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria were also present.

