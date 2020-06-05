Health ministry issues SOPs for religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitality services, workplaces

The objective of these SOPs is to minimize all possible physical contacts and maintain social distancing while adhering to preventive and safety measures against COVID-19.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones after the strict lockdown imposed throughout the country on 24th March.

In phase-one of the unlock period, the government has permitted opening of religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services for the public from 8th June.

All the hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, religious places and other hospitality services in the containment zones shall remain closed.

Only those outside the containment zones will be allowed to open as per the guidelines issued by the government.

All the hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, religious places, workplaces and other hospitality services are advised to have the arrangement of sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening at the entrance.

Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises. Spitting will be strictly prohibited. In the restaurants, takeaways are encouraged instead of dine-in and food delivery personnel will leave the packet at customer’s door.

The Health Ministry has advised the public to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet and the use of face masks. It has also been advised to use the Aarogya Setu App.