Health Ministry issues revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients

Very mild, mild and pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring.

The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

The patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days. If they develop symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty again, they must contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075.

As per the revised policy, the moderate cases will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolves within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 percent for the next 4 days, the patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset provided there is no fever or breathlessness.

Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days.

Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on clinical recovery and testing of patient by RT-PCR.