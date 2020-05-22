Health Ministry issues guidance note for immunization services during and post COVID-19 outbreak

It said, an area in a containment or a buffer zone category can start facility-based and outreach immunization activities only after a minimum gap of 14 days. Immunization services will be classified under two heads, immunization in containment and buffer zone and immunization in areas beyond the buffer and green zone.



Delivery of immunization services for different zones will follow the guidelines of the Home Ministry and Health Ministry pertaining to COVID-19 and states are not allowed to violate any COVID-19 guidance.



