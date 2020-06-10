Health Ministry directs all CGHS empanelled hospitals shall provide facilities for COVID treatments

It has also been directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID hospitals, shall not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments.

Ministry said that action will be taken in case of violation of the guidelines. In this regard, the Ministry has issued an order today to all the Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS after reviewing the representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding the difficulties in availing of treatment facilities at private hospitals and Diagnostic Centres empanelled under CGHS.