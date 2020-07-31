Health Ministry: COVID-19 recovery nearly double the number of active cases

Briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, the Officer of Special Duty in the Health Ministry said, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients increased from 7.85 per cent in April to 64.44 per cent at present.

He said, the recoveries are 1.9 times the number of active cases of COVID-19. The Health Ministry Official said, effective clinical management led to decline in COVID-19 case fatality rate from 3.33 per cent on 18th June to 2.21 percent yesterday. He said, due to enhanced testing infrastructure, on an average 4 lakh 68 thousand 263 COVID-19 tests conducted daily from 26th to 30th July.

India has achieved another landmark with more than 6 lakh tests done in 24 hours. The Health Ministry said it is continuing to implement the strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle the COVID19 pandemic. It said, the objective is to raise the testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term.

