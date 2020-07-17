Health Ministry: COVID-19 fatality rate in county is one of the lowest in world

Union Health Ministry said, more than six lakh 35 thousand of the total cases have recovered. It said that less than 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on Oxygen beds.

The Ministry said, the case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths per million of the country is one of the lowest in the world. The collaborative efforts of all states and Union Territories have resulted in early identification of the infected persons.

The Ministry said, India has followed a standard care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients- mild, moderate and severe.

The effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results. The strategy of home isolation for the mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of the severe cases and reduction of fatality.

The Ministry said, there are one thousand 383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, three thousand 107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres, and more than ten thousand COVID Care Centres. It said, the Centre has supplied over 235 lakh N95 masks and 124 lakh PPE kits to State, UTs and Central institutions.