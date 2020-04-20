Health Ministry: 54 districts have not reported any new Corona case over past 2 weeks

As many as 2302 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals, while 519 patients have died. No new case has been reported in Mahe in Puducherry and in Kodagu district of Karnataka in the last 28 days.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry Spokesman said, 54 districts from 23 States and UTs have not reported fresh cases in last 14 days. He said, 755 dedicated hospitals and 1389 dedicated health care centers in the country are working for the treatment of critical patients.

He also listed out services which will be given relaxation from today during the lockdown. He said, the activities which will be prohibited even in cases of relaxation are primarily related to passenger traffic movement by air, rail and road, educational institutions, industrial commercial activities and hospitality services.

He added that cinema halls, shopping complexes, malls and religious places will remain closed till 3rd of next month. He said the relaxation will not be implemented in containment areas and only essential services will be allowed there. He informed that a high-level task force to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing has been formed.

The Home Ministry Spokesperson said Centre has issued SOP for movement of stranded migrant labourers and greater attention should be be paid to the labourers’ welfare including quality of meals being provided to them in relief camps. She said the states also should ensure security to medical teams in their areas.

Indian Council of Medical Research spokesperson informed over 3.,86 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done so far in the country. He also said, 70 different groups of scientists are currently working on vaccine for COVID-19.