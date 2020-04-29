Health Minister says no fresh case in 80 districts in 7 days

Interacting with heads with autonomous institutes and Public Sector Undertakings under Department of Biotechnology, DBT through video conferencing on Tuesday, Dr Vardhan said, another 300 districts have few cases and 129 districts have hotspots and Government is focusing on these districts to contain the spread.



He said, no fresh case reported in 80 districts since last 7 days and in 47 districts, no case has been reported in last 14 days. The Minister who also holds the portfolio of Science and Technology, said, 39 districts have not reported a case since last 21 days and 17 districts have not reported a case for last 28 days.



He said, for the last fourteen days, the doubling rate is 8.7, while for the last seven days, it is 10.2 days. He added that in last three days, it is 10.9 days roughly.



Dr Harsh Vardhan said, scientists are going to contribute a lot to the corona warriors in the fight against Covid-19. He said, scientists have made significant progress in development of indigenous antibody test kits and RT-PCR test kits.

The Minister said, ICMR have done an exemplary jobs and ramped up testing capabilities. He said, DBT is supporting research on vaccine development and it has come quite ahead in the direction