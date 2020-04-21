Health Minister launches COVID India Seva

This initiative is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and answering citizen queries swiftly, at scale, especially in crisis situations like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this, people can pose queries @CovidIndiaSeva and get them responded to in almost real time.

@CovidIndiaSeva works off a dashboard at the backend that helps process large volumes of tweets, converts them into resolvable tickets, and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution.

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan announced the dedicated account @CovidIndiaSeva with a tweet.

Announcing the launch of @CovidIndiaSeva to respond to citizens’ queries, real-time!

Trained experts will share authoritative public health information swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens.

