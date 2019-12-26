Friday , December 27 2019
Health Minister inaugurates second edition of Eat Right Mela in New Delhi

Inaugurating the second edition of Eat Right Mela in New Delhi, the Minister said, healthy eating should become a people’s movement.

He stressed upon the importance of having a people’s movement, encouraging people to have healthier diets which will help in reduction of the disease burden in the country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that the Eat Right Mela is a commendable effort and outreach activity for citizens to nudge them towards eating right.

He also highlighted that on one hand, India is suffering from under-nourishment and on the other side, there is obesity due to the result of junk food, wrong choices of food, overeating and lack of exercise.

