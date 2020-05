Addressing the board through tele conference, Dr. Harshvardhan said that he is entering this office at a time of global crisis on account of this pandemic. He mentioned that there will be many health challenges in the next 2 decades and urged a shared response from countries.



Highlighting India’s efforts in tackling COVID-19, he said that country faced COVID19 in a proactive and pre-emptive way, with unmatched scale and determination.

Please share this news