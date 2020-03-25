Health Minister emphasises on sturdy community surveillance, contact tracing

Reviewing the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country with them, Dr Vardhan emphasized on the quality and sturdiness of the community surveillance and contact tracing.

He said, it is the need of the hour that all the people who are either in home or facility quarantine, need to maintain strict vigil, and practice the laid down protocols of social distancing, and personal hygiene. He said, special care needs to be taken of the elderly, pregnant women and small children. Dr. Vardhan also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Government authorities, help each other by sharing authentic information and supress the misconceptions and rumours regarding COVID-19.

The Minister also informed that cumulatively over 1.87 lakh persons are under surveillance and over 35 thousand have completed 28 days observation period so far. Of the total 12 thousand 872 samples tested, 2023 samples have been tested by NCDC. Of these, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Minister also visited National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Control Room and the Testing Laboratories in New Delhi and reviewed the current status with its director Dr S K Singh and senior officials. Reviewing the status Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that NCDC is taking a lead role in undertaking investigations of disease outbreaks all over the country employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools.