Health Department will recruit 4102 posts of Staff Nurse in Bihar

State Health Committee, Bihar has sought applications from candidates for 4102 vacant posts of Staff Nurse. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online till 20 January 2021.

Educational Qualification: GNM course or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing degree. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 18 to 37 years.

Pay Scale: Rs 20,000 per month salary will be given.

Application fee: The general class will have to pay Rs 500 as fee.

How to apply: You can apply online through the website http://164.100.130.11:8092/shs/vacancy/2020/11-2020/Detailed%20advertisement.pdf.

Selection Process: Will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test.

