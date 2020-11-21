Headquarters Andaman And Nicobar Command On 17th And 18th Nov 2020 Port Blair 19 Nov 20

Sustained efforts by Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) towards high operational readiness witnessed conduct of Combat Free Fall (CFF) exercise by Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) at all the airfields of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 17th and 18th November 2020. The exercise enhanced the operational skills of troops to jump at a distance far away from their target from heights of over 10,000 feet and open their parachutes at a low altitude after free-falling for a period of time and quietly glide to their objective.

The CFF exercise was undertaken in a realistic tactical setting under the present security state of the country. The CFF jumps revalidated the Indian Navy’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) on CFF parachute insertion on the islands. The exercise involved specially trained MARCOS of ENC and ANC.