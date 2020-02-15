Head constable caught taking 15K bribe from gambling accused

Udaipur : A head constable was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday for allegedly accepting bribe of 15 thousand rupees from a gambling accused. The head constable Mahendra Singh, resident of Raipur tehsil of Bhilwara attached with Ambamata police station was arrested redhanded with the bribe money which he had taken from the complainant Narendra Sharma, resident of Krishnapura.

“Sharma was arrested few months back under the Gambling Prevention Act by the Ambamata police and he had bribed the cops there then too for bail. The complainant approached us some days ago alleging that the head constable was demanding 15 thousand rupees as fixed ‘monthly’ amount for allowing him to continue gambling” ACB inspector Harish Chandra Singh Chundawat said. The complaint was verified on Thursday morning when the cop called the gambling accused to arrange 15 thousand rupees immediately.

The ACB sleuths arrested the cop after he received the colored currency from the complainant and went to police station. ” Since its a case of monthly demand, there are chances of other cops from the station being involved in receiving the share. Detailed investigation would be taken up” the officer said. It is notable that two days ago an SHO posted at Kherwada police station was trapped for taking 2.5 lakh rupees bribe for excluding a section in a case pending against him at the police station.