HDFC Ergo implements the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for farmers in Rajasthan for Rabi season

Udaipur : HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, has been authorized by the Government of Rajasthan to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for loanee and non-loanee farmers in the districts of Bundi, Dungarpur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Tonk, Banswara, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Jalor, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Pali, Paratapgarh, Alwar, Jhalawar and Sri Ganganagar for the Rabi season of 2019.

The scheme will be implemented in these districts for the crops notified under the scheme by the Government of Rajasthan. The crops along with the cut-off dates to obtain the cover are mentioned in the table below. PMFBY scheme insures farmers against any losses in crop yield arising out of a wide range of external risks such as draught, floods, dry spells, landslides, cyclones, hailstorms, hurricanes, pests, diseases and others. For the purpose of determining the loss in the yield, the State government will plan and conduct Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) on the notified crops in areas notified for the scheme. In case the yield data, based on CCEs conducted, concludes to be low then the farmers will be considered to have suffered a shortfall in their yield for which the claims will be paid out to the farmers.

The scheme provides insurance cover for all stages of the crop cycle including pre-sowing, harvesting and post-harvest risks. All the products under the PMFBY scheme are approved by the Department of Agriculture. Farmers from the districts of Bundi, Dungarpur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Tonk, Banswara, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Jalor, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Pali, Paratapgarh, Alwar, Jhalawar and Sri Ganganagar can reach out to their respective banks, Common Service Centres (CSCs) in their district or contact the authorized HDFC ERGO agents to obtain the insurance cover under the PMFBY scheme for the crops listed above. The details of the validity period to obtain the insurance cover will be available for the farmers on the website of the Department of Agriculture.