HDFC Bank scales up 3rd edition of Festive Treats 10 times with 10,000+ offers

Udaipur : HDFC Bank is set to light up Indian hearts with more than 10,000 offers as part of its Festive Treats 3.0 campaign, a near 10 fold increase from 2020. This year our Festive Treats will have more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs.

The theme of this year’s Festive Treats is ‘KaroHarDilRoshan’. It reflects the belief that even the smallest of our actions can have a cascading effect and transform the lives of others. The Bank is trying to reach every Indian through its branches, ATMs, partnerships with stores/websites and digital media campaigns which have a hyper local focus.

The bank has partnered with over 10,000+ merchants across 100+locations to offer its customers an opportunity to avail fabulous deals specifically created for their personal and business needs. Some of the key national partners include Apple, Amazon, Shoppers Stop, LG, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Central, Ajio Reliance Trends, Lifestyle and many more leading brands while key regional ones are Vijay sales, Pothy’s, DigiOne, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, PhoneWale, Sargam Electronics, and Electronic Paradise.

From retail consumers aspiring to own the latest high-end smartphone to entrepreneurs in need of a working capital loan or farmers looking to purchase a new tractor, Festive Treats 3.0 has an offer for everyone. Here are a few illustrative benefits of some of the offers:

Cashbacks and no cost EMIs on premium mobile phones. Rs 6,000 CashBack on iPhone 13

Up to 22.5% CashBack& No Cost EMI on electronics & consumer goods like washing machines and refrigerators

Personal Loan starting at 10.25% with instant disbursal in account

Car Loan starting at 7.50% with Zero Foreclosure charges

Funding of up to 100% on two-wheeler loans and 4 % less on interest rates

Zero Processing Fee and funding of up to 90% on tractor loans

50% discount on processing fee on commercial vehicle loans

Collateral free business loans up to Rs 75 lakh & 50% off on Processing Fee

“As India unlocks, we are also trying to spread a little cheer in the lives of people and help the overall national economic good. And standby our customers in their times of need.”,” said Mr Arvind Kapil, Group Head – Retail Assets, HDFC Bank. “This is reflected in our range of offers spanning Personal loans, Car loans, two-wheeler loans as well as the Business Loan & working capital loans for really small businesses.

“Our range of offers on credit cards is not just about coming back with a bang. It is about spurring India’s consumption story,” said Mr Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank. “We are encouraged to do this since about one-third of spends on credit, debit and prepaid cards in India happens on an HDFC Bank card.”

“This has been one of the most challenging periods for people due to the pandemic. Festive Treats 3.0 is not just about spending for oneself but also about helping others who are facing extremely difficult situations,” said Mr Ravi Santhanam, CMO, Head -Corporate Communications, Liability Products & Managed Programs, HDFC Bank. “It is about the ‘chain of good’, which is based on the belief that even the smallest of our actions can have a cascading effect and transform lives of others. Festive purchases will benefit many others employed in small businesses and create a chain of recovery across the spectrum. This is reflected in the theme of this year’s Festive Treats, ‘KaroHarDilRoshan’.”

