HDFC Bank #Parivartan impacts over 35.43 lakh people in Rajasthan in 2020-2021

Udaipur : HDFC Bank #Parivartan — its umbrella programme for social initiatives — impacted lives of over 35.43 lakh people in Rajasthan in 2020-21. The bank reached out to 132 villages across 13 districts – Bhilwara, Sikar, Baran, Alwar, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dhaulpur, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Dausa, Pali, Rajasmand and Alwar. #Parivartan aims at mainstreaming economically & socially-challenged groups across the country by ushering growth, development and empowerment. HDFC Bank spent ₹634.91 crore through #Parivartan nationally and emerged as one of India’s largest CSR spender in 2020-21. This was 18.5% more than previous year.

“Committed to developing sustainable ecosystems through various partnerships, we identify & support programmes that seek to develop & advance communities” said Mr. Prateek Sharma, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. “The teams between the bank, CSR department and NGO partners work closely to identify areas, locations and people to work with. This helps us in addressing the most pressing issue to work upon. Although our programmes are holistic in nature, initiatives that delivered the maximum benefit in the state were conducting over 1.17 lakh financial literacy & inclusion camps that benefited over 7.80 lakh people and providing skill training and livelihood enhancement to more than 27,210 women entrepreneurs”.

HDFC Bank adopted five areas under #Parivartan for holistic social work:

Rural Development

Promote Education

Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement

Healthcare & Hygiene

Financial Literacy and Inclusion

The Sustainability element in the Integrated Annual Report outlines the work undertaken by the Bank by engaging with the communities to work on reducing poverty, achieving zero hunger, providing clean water & sanitation, quality education, and creating sustainable cities and communities to name a few.

