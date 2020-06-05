HDFC Bank launches Summer Treats to meet post lockdown needs

Udaipur : As the country begins to ease out of the lockdown, HDFC Bank today launched ‘Summer Treats’,which has exciting offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid19 have changed consumer lifestylesand demands. Work from home and school from home have resulted in increased demand forphones, tablets, computers and related accessories. Demand for safe digital payments and private transport is also rising. Similarly, as shops and businesses begin to reopen, they have requirements for business finance.

HDFC Bank has launched Summer Treatsto meet all these needs.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/aA53kRIkyX0

For all offers, click: https://bit.ly/HDFCBank_SummerTreats

Key offers include :

Exclusive discount for iPhone SE launch No cost EMI and No down payment for large appliances Discounts and CashBack on select brands 50% extra Reward Points on online spends using Credit Cards Exclusive offers on the bank’s lending products including

o Up to 70% lower EMI for first three months on car loans

o Up to 50% lower EMI for three months on two-wheeler loans

o Overdraft facility for salaried employees.

o A suite of custom-made finance schemes for self-employed customers.

o Offers on personal loan, gold loan, loan on credit card, loan against property, business and home loans

Extra rewards on online spends via Debit Card Credit Card or Payzapp

Speaking about Summer Treats, Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Bankingand Marketing said, “The lockdown has created new consumer habits. Work from home and learn from home have become a reality and will remain so for the near future. We are seeing increased demand for electronic devices,appliances, and educational, entertainment and fitness subscriptions. There’s also rising demand for finance from auto loans and personal loans to business finance schemes. Summer Treats has offers to support all these new requirements both digitally and through our extensive branch network, thus creating a feeling of positivity amongst customers.We hope itwill create a virtuous cycle where everyone wins.”

Last October, HDFC Bank launched India’s biggest financial services bonanza “Festive Treats” bringing special offers on all banking products from loans to bank accounts. It also arranged hefty discounts on over 1,000+ brands.