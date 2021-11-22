HDFC Bank launches micro-credit facility for PM SVANidhi scheme with Common Service Centres

HDFC Bank has launched PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) with Common Service Centres (CSC), a special micro-credit facility for street vendors. This is a flagship scheme of the Government of India, in line with the guidelines of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

HDFC Bank would facilitate PM SVANidhi for its Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) on the Digital Sewa Portal where vendors can complete the entire process online.

