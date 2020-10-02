HDFC Bank launches ‘Festive Treats’ 2.0 with 1000 plus offers

After the resounding success of the 1st edition, HDFC Bank has launched ‘Festive Treats’ its annual financial services dhamaka. Customers can avail of special deals on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, with over 1000 plus offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie ups with local merchants across semi urban and rural locations.

In light of the unprecedented situation due to Covid19, all deals and offers this year can also be availed of digitally from the safety customers’ homes, in addition to over the counter at branches, partner stores and dealerships.

