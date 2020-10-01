HDFC Bank launches ‘Festive Treats’ 2.0 with 1000+ offers

Udaipur : After the resounding success of the 1st edition, HDFC Bank today launched‘ Festive Treats’ its annual financial services dhamaka. Customers can avail of special deals on all banking products from loansto bank accounts, with over 1000+ offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie ups with local merchants across semi urban and rural locations.

In light of the unprecedented situation due to Covid19, all deals and offers this year can also be availed of digitally from the safety customers’ homes, in addition to over the counter at branches, partner stores and dealerships.

On the heels of its Summer Treats festival, the bank expects mobiles, consumer durable, and electronics categories to do well in addition to apparels, jewellery and dining-in due to the festive season.

Offers will be available across the entire range of financial solutions for retail as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashbacks, gift vouchers and more benefits.

HDFC Bank has also tied up with retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. Online majors such as Amazon, TataCliq, Myntra, Pepperfry,Swiggy andGrofers will offer special deals during this time.Leading retail and consumer brands like Lifestyle, Bata, Monte Carlo. Vijay sales, Kohinoor, GRT, ORRAare a few big names that will offer up to between 5% to 15% cashback on various products and services.

With 53 per cent of branches in semi-urban and rural areas the bank plans to take this offering to the most remote corners of the country. It has tied up with hyperlocal stores and kiranas to line up over 2000+ offers at the regional level

The national campaign was launched digitally by Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank. Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank graced the occasion.

While there are a vast number of offers available through the Festive Treats Campaign, here are a few illustrative benefits:

On all Apple products including the newest launches, HDFC Bank Customers can avail cashback of upto Rs 7000.

A shopper can avail of cashback of up to 22.5% and convert their purchases into a no extra cost EMI on leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Godrej and Panasonic.

The Bank is offering 50% off on the processing fees on auto loans, personal loans and business growth loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans.

“Consumers have held back on purchases during the lockdown and there is a lot of pent up demand that has built up in the system,” said Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank. “In the past 2-3 months we have seen renewed customer interest and buying patterns. We see this continuing through the festive season as well. It’s our endeavor that no matter what the dream, with HDFC Bank money should not be a constraint for our customers. We’re therefore bringing together a never before seen range of 1000+ offers across brands and across all our banking products in one place. We are confident that we’ll fulfill every dream of our customers through Festive Treats.”

Speaking at the launch of Festive Treats, Mr. Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank said, “These are unprecedented times. What we have witnessed is that even during this period the people of our country have shown courage and resilience. The launch of #FestiveTreats is our effort to celebrate this spirit of India. Post lockdown we are seeing green shoots. We want to create positivity and boost consumption. We want to be there for our customers and ensure that they have everything they need to meet their demands this year.

#HumHaarNahiMaanenge”