HDFC Bank crosses milestone 200 branches in Rajasthan

Udaipur : HDFC Bank Ltd., today opened8more branches in Rajasthan, taking its total branch network in the state to 200.At a function organised in the city, the announcement was made by Mr.Jasmeet Singh Anand, Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank.

The Bank started its journey in the state of Rajasthan in the year 1999, and has grown rapidly in the last 20 years, making it one of the longest-serving private sector banks in the state. To commemorate this journey, the Bank launched a “#20SaalBemisaal” campaign on September 1, 2019.

As of 2nd January, 2020, the bank had a network of 200 branches and374ATMs. Over 52 per cent of these are in the semi-urban and rural areas and the focus of the new branch expansion will also be in these locations.

The Bank also plans to set up 250 Business Correspondents (BC) in the state. The BC network will help bridge the last-mile connectivity in making banking products and services available to customers and take banking to the remote places inthe state.

“We reiterate our commitment to making a difference to the lives of the people in Rajasthan. Not only through our banking services but also through our social initiative –Parivartan. Through this we hope to create a positive change in the communities in which we operate,” said Mr.Jasmeet Singh Anand, Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

“Parivartan, which means change, reflects our approach to be a catalyst for sustainable change. I am happy to share through our social initiatives we have impacted the lives of close to over 25 lakh of people in Rajasthan. Going forward, we hope to continue to partner with the people of Rajasthan in their overall development and progress,” he added.

Through HDFC Bank’s Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI), over 2.75 lakh women in the Rajasthan have become financially independent. The women under the programme are given occupational skills training, financial literacy, credit counselling, livelihood finance and market linkage. www.hdfcbank.com