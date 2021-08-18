HDFC Bank climbs after RBI allows Bank to sell new credit cards

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1534.15, up by 19.30 points or 1.27% from its previous closing of Rs. 1514.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1550.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1564.75 and Rs. 1530.90 respectively. So far 375516 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1650.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1021.45 on 18-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1564.75 and Rs. 1489.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 849622.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.89%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 60.85% and 13.10% respectively.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed the restrictions placed on the HDFC Bank to issue new cards. Earlier, Reserve Bank of India had issued orders in December and February to HDFC Bank on certain incidents of outages in the internet banking /mobile banking / payment utilities of the bank over the past two years.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

Related

Please share this news







