HDFC Bank @25 to plant 25 lakh trees, digitise 2500 classrooms

Udaipur : To commemorate the completion of 25 years, HDFC Bank will plant 25 lakh trees and digitize 2500 classrooms in Government schools across the country. These will be conducted under #Parivartan and will be completed over the next two years. Parivartan is the core plank of the Bank’s social change initiatives which encompasses environment, social and governance spheres (#ESG).

At an event in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal School in Mumbai, Mr Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank, planted Guava as the first of the 25 lakh saplings. MrPuri also inaugurated a digital classroom at the school. The school is one of the 150 schools in Mumbai identified by the Bank.

“There are no alternatives to a clean environment and smart classrooms. Both are an absolute necessity for our nation to become the global force we all want it to be. As we complete 25 years of existence,we are making sure that we are doing our bit to give back to society. This is a small gesture on our part for our beloved country.”said MrPuri.

“Digital classrooms not only makes learning interesting and interactive but also helps reduce carbon emission, which we are committed to reduce by 10% by 2022”Ms Ashima Bhat, Group Head, CSR, HDFC Bank.