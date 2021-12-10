Hazoor Multi Projects is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 20.30, up by 0.95 points or 4.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 19.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 19.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 20.30 and Rs. 18.95 respectively. So far 102508 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 30.80 on 04-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2.40 on 23-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 20.55 and Rs. 18.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20.60 crore.

The Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 100.00%.

Hazoor Multi Projects has bagged work order of Rs 4.80 crore. The order is for completion of balance work of National Highway No 548-A from Section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder. The company has received work order from Varaha Infra.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in executing and developing elite schemes including a multistorey residencial tower in Pune.