Hatsun Agro Product jumps on planning to inaugurate ice cream plant at Telangana facility

Hatsun Agro Product is currently trading at Rs. 1309.00, up by 22.90 points or 1.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 1286.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1289.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1318.75 and Rs. 1235.00 respectively. So far 8711 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1533.65 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 644.05 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1379.00 and Rs. 1235.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 27681.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.21% and 14.67% respectively.

Hatsun Agro Product is planning to inaugurate ice cream plant at the company’s facility at Govindapur in Telangana and also planning to raise funds by way of Issue of Equity Shares through Further / Follow on Public Offer (FPO). A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 01, 2021 inter-alia to consider the same.

Hatsun Agro Product, India’s largest private sector dairy, sells liquid milk under the brand name Arokya, ice creams under the brand Arun Icecreams, and a wide range of dairy products under the brand Hatsun.