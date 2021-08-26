Haryana records 16 fresh Covid cases, one fatality

Chandigarh : Haryana”s Covid tally rose to 7,70,411 on Thursday with 16 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 9,671 after one more person succumbed to the disease, according to the Health Department”s bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Jind district, it said.

Of the fresh cases, six were from Gurgaon and two from Panchkula district.

There are 660 active cases in the state, while 7,60,080 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate is 98.66 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

