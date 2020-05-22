Friday , May 22 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Haryana govt allows to open all sports complexes and stadiums
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
Haryana govt allows to open all sports complexes and stadiums

Haryana govt allows to open all sports complexes and stadiums

Giving this information at Chandigah, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh said, all  the District Sports & Youth Affairs Officers have been directed to ensure maintaining of social distance to ensure availability of sanitizers at every point where needed. He said all officials, coaches and trainees will wear face masks. However spectators will not be allowed, he added.

The minister said that all sports staff and players shall use ‘Arogya Setu’ application. The instruction issued by PWD (B&R) in respect of use of Air Conditioners in office buildings shall be strictly followed, he added.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved