Haryana govt. allows opening of stadia, sports complexes with guidelines

Giving this information at Chandigah, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh said, all the District Sports & Youth Affairs Officers have been directed to ensure maintaining of social distance to ensure availability of sanitizers at every point where needed.

He said all officials, coaches and trainees will wear face masks. However, spectators will not be allowed, he added.

The minister said that all sports staff and players shall use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app. The instruction issued by PWD (B&R) in respect of use of Air Conditioners in office buildings shall be strictly followed, he added.

Singh said that Sports Department will ensure provision of health screening via non-contact thermal temperature checks also. The record of such screening will be maintained and awareness briefing of all the persons entering sports stadiums/complexes will be conducted by health department.



The minister said that athletes with age less than 18 years have to take written confirmation from their parents.

Swimming pool will not be opened under any circumstances.

