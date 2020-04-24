Harvesting of pulses & potato completed in almost all states

Agriculture Ministry said, the status of wheat harvesting is also encouraging in the major wheat growing States.

About 99 per cent of wheat crop has been harvested in Madhya Pradesh, 90 per cent in Rajasthan, 78 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 45 per cent in Haryana, 40 per cent in Punjab and around 84 per cent in other States.

While, Harvesting of Rabi onion in the field of small farmer units is almost completed. Harvesting of larger farmers plots is in progress and may extend up to second week of May.

The Ministry said, 100 per cent harvesting of sugarcane has been completed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab.

About 98 per cent of harvesting of sugarcane is completed in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand whereas about 85 per cent harvesting has been completed in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry assured, it is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period.

During Rabi season 2020, the procurement of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP is currently in progress in twenty States.