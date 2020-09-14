Harivansh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

The Opposition had pitted Manoj Jha of RJD against Harivansh. However, opposition parties did not press for voting and the JDU MP was declared elected with voice vote.

Congratulating Harivansh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said be it as a journalist or social worker, the JDU MP has endeared himself to many. He said everyone has seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings. PM Modi said he belongs to all sides of the aisle and conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He said he has been an outstanding umpire and has always been diligent in performing his duties.