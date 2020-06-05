Hardeep Singh Puri launches three advisories on World Environment Day

These advisories are- Advisory on Material Recovery Facilities for Municipal Solid Waste, Advisory on Landfill Reclamation and a Draft advisory on On-site and Off-site Sewage Management Practices.

Speaking at a programme titled Saving Biodiversity through Effective Waste Management in New Delhi, Mr Puri said, the documents released today are part of an effort to find and facilitate sustainable solutions to some of the key problems hindering holistic sanitation and solid waste management.

He said, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) in 2014, it was with the twin objective of making urban India Open defecation Free along with 100 per cent scientific solid waste management. He said, the government has made significant strides in both these areas.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, almost all of urban India is today Open Defecation Free and scientific processing of solid waste, which stood at a mere 18 per cent in 2014 , has more than tripled and now stands at 65 per cent.

He said, however, there is still a long way to go.

Mr Puri said, his Ministry has been constantly working on capacity building of Urban Local Bodies to focus on various components of solid waste management and holistic sanitation including waste water treatment.

On the occasion a toolkit for a communication campaign on faecal sludge management titled ‘Malasur- The Demon of Defeca’ was also released. It aims at heightening the risk perception of faecal sludge.