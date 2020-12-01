Harare Hindus collecting donations for less fortunate during Christmas season

The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) in Zimbabwe is collecting donations for giving to less fortunate during upcoming Christmas season.

The collections include clothes, toys, footwear, etc. “Help us to help the less fortunate and make this festive season special for them”, HSH “Appeal for Christmas Donations” states.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, commended HSH for their interfaith gesture and passion to help the less fortunate in the communities they lived.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, quoting ancient Bhagavad-Gita, urged Hindus: Strive constantly to serve the welfare of the world; by devotion to selfless one attains the supreme goal of life. Do your work with the welfare of others always in mind.

Hindus are God’s people, full of courage and generosity. Petition God for the common good of all the local and world communities during these times of confusion and suffering, Rajan Zed suggests Hindus.

In Harare, HSH run Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir celebrated 90th anniversary in February 2019, while 25th anniversary of Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir was observed in 2017. HSH “intends to publish a written record” of the hundred years of “community’s existence in Zimbabwe”.

In the pre-Covid-19 times, HSH reportedly had been conducting various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural/social activities; organized daily aarti at both the temples with Havan on Sundays; and offered funeral assistance for bereaved families; etc.; besides running Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal. HSH has also been running various schools—Westridge High School, Westridge Primary School, Gujarati School.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.