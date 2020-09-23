Happy to have got a chance to speak to Honourable PM in Fit India Dialogue: Devender Jhajharia

However this hasn’t stopped him from making the most of his sporting dreams, as he won the gold medal in men’s F46 Javelin at the 2004 Athens Paralympics and followed it up with another gold in the men’s F44/46 Javelin at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Jhajharia, who is a Sports Authority of India coach in the SAI centre in Gandhinagar, will be a participant at the Fit India Dialogue, the only differently-abled fitness influencer to be present in the nationwide event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with fitness influencers and citizens, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on September 24, 2020.

The Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation. Jhajharia spoke of his enthusiasm on being a part of the programme and said, “I am very happy to have got a chance to speak to our beloved Prime Minister. It is very important to remain fit because a fit country is a successful country. I think the Fit India Movement has had a massive impact on people and has reached every household of India. Our Prime Minister’s personal involvement and his clarion call to the youth of India has really made a difference.”

Jhajharia, who is a Khel Ratna recipient also thanked the Prime Minister for constantly promoting sports, “He is very involved with sports, he posts on social media whenever athletes win medals on the international arena, this is very motivating for us.”