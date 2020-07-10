Gyanendro Ningombam named as Officiating President of Hockey India

This was following the resignation letter of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad received by Hockey India on 7 July 2020 due to his personal and family commitments.

In the Hockey India Emergent Executive Board meeting convened today where the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted, the Hockey India Executive Board under the Rules & Regulations of the Hockey India Constitution subsequently nominated and approved Hockey India’s Senior Vice President Gyanendro Ningombam as the new Officiating President.

Prior to taking over the mantle in 2018, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad served the National Governing body in the capacity of Secretary General.

Under his Presidentship, Hockey India went on to successfully host the prestigious FIH Men’s World Cup in 2018 as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 where both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.