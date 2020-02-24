Gujarat ready to say “Namaste Trump!”

All arrangements have been done, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s historic visit to Ahmedabad. Security has been tightened outside Motera Stadium where Trump will be attending the mega event on February 24.

All emergency services and proper health facilities will be provided to each and every guest.

February 24 will be a historic day for the people of india and specially for Gujarat. World’s eye will be on India when leaders of the world’s oldest and largest democracy will meet.

Preparations have been completed in Ahmedabad.

President Trump will be welcomed by people in a 22-kilometer roadshow. Thousands of people are expected to participate in this program. And all arrangements are in place to ensure these participants are taken care.

In terms of health services, the entire route is divided into 7 zones and over 30 teams have been formed in each zone. Each zone is equipped with medications and qualified doctors.

Inside the Motera stadium, 30 beds have also been set up.

All emergency services like ICU and blood bank are also part of this set up.

Cleanliness is also a priority for the Ahmedabad Municipal Cooperation.

Fogging and other measures are also being taken. A cleanliness volunteer has been deployed every 100 meters. Drinking water will be provided near the stairs inside the Motera stadium.

Over 73 counters and 5 lakh paper cups have been arranged for proper drinking arrangements.

Police forces have been widely deployed for security reasons. Police women have also been deployed in large numbers. Security check points have been created throughout the route of road show.

President Trump and PM Modi will be welcomed by over 1 lakh 20 thousand guests in Motera stadium. Over 2,200 buses will be used to get people to motera.

There are 28 parking lots to park..But on 24th feb people will no be allowed to park vehicle and guests will have to walk 1.5 kilometers.

In a brief stop over, President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram. They are likely to visit ‘Hriday Kunj’ at the Ashram which was the home of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi for 12 years between 1918 and 1930 during the freedom struggle.

