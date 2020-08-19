Gujarat govt allows more than 70 storey skyscrapers in five big cities

The Gujarat government said, Dubai and Singapore like skyscrapers and iconic structures will be permitted in five cities of the state. The ceiling of construction till now was 22 to 23 storey buildings. The Government said that vertical development is necessary to ensure optimum use of land in the cities. It said that allowing taller buildings will bring down land cost and people will have access to affordable houses.

The Government has decided to add regulations for tall buildings in presently effective CGDCR-2017. Buildings with a height of over 100 meters will have a fresh set of regulations.

According to new regulations, buildings in five big cities with a height of between 100 to 150 meters will need to have a plot size of 2,500 square meters. Buildings with a height of over 150 meters will be required to have a plot size of 3,500 square meters.

All tall buildings in the state will compulsorily have to have electric charging facilities in parking spaces. Each tall building will have to pass the wind-tunnel test and have a disaster management plan.