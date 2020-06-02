Gujarat gears up to tackle cyclonic storm Nisarga

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high level meeting with the higher officials and district collectors of South Gujarat and Saurashtra yesterday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi with senior officials of National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and Met Department on the preparedness for dealing with cyclone brewing in Arabian sea. The cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Later, Shah interacted with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra as well as Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu via video conferencing to review preparedness. He assured them of all possible assistance from the Central Government and asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including two kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including seven teams as reserve while one team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the State Governments for evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.